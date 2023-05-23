16-year-old boy shot in head, killed on Detroit’s west side, family says

DETROIT – A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed and a 29-year-old man was injured in a double shooting on Detroit’s west side.

Police said the shooting happened before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, in the 20000 block of Griggs Avenue, which is near the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Outer Drive.

Family told Local 4 that 16-year-old Sir Spiller was shot in the head and killed overnight. The 29-year-old man who was shot was transported to a hospital where he is listed as in stable condition.

“These streets don’t love you. Be with your family and be at home,” Spiller’s grandmother said. “I have not spoken to the police. That’s why I’m here just trying to see the last place he was. Where he was walking. I don’t understand.”

Family said there have been multiple shootings in that area in the last few days. There were at least three different shooting scenes involved in the latest investigation.

