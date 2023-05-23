Fire crews fighting strip mall fire in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD. Mich. – Fire fighters are working to put out a fire inside a strip mall near 10 Mile and Southfield Road in Oakland County.
The fire started shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Local 4 has a crew on scene working to gather more information.
