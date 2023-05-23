Parents, students demand action as field turf is deemed unsafe to play sports in Clinton Township

Parents showed up en masse Monday night to the L’Anse Creuse Board of Education meeting in Clinton Township, fed up with deteriorating facilities.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Parents showed up en masse Monday night to the L’Anse Creuse Board of Education meeting in Clinton Township, fed up with deteriorating facilities.

Complaints had been steady for more than a year but came to a head after a varsity girl’s soccer game had to be called off last week because the turf field was deemed unsafe to play on because of the holes and rips in the turf.

Parents showed up en masse Monday night to the L’Anse Creuse Board of Education meeting in Clinton Township, fed up with deteriorating facilities. (WDIV)

“Our athletic fields are an unsafe embarrassment,” said parent Holly Reed. “I’m here today to express my disappointment with the lack of response from the board and the superintendent.”

Parent after parent expressed frustration with the lack of action, and it’s not just the two turf fields at the high schools. The girl’s tennis team passed out pictures of their dilapidated courts which can’t be used for games.

Parents showed up en masse Monday night to the L’Anse Creuse Board of Education meeting, fed up with deteriorating facilities. (WDIV)

Coach Mike Zuckero claimed those who speak up about the problems face retaliation.

“You do not scare me,” said Zuckero. “I will not tolerate direct or indirect threats on my coaching position for LCN varsity football staff standing up for the safety of these children.”

After getting an earful, School Superintendent Erik Edoff agreed the status quo was not acceptable.

“I understand the importance of having a well-maintained playing surface and courts, and I acknowledge the current state of the surfaces are not adequate,” said Edoff. “First and foremost, safety has to be the number one priority.”

In a 4-2 vote, board member John Da Via proposed the board authorize the district to begin replacement right now on the fields.

Trustees Da Via, Sellers, Lipski, and Doss were yes votes. Board members Dubay and Ross voted no.