Robotics convention gives peek at future in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – Automate 2023 is the largest robotics and automation trade show in North America, and some of the stuff on display has given us a peek at what the future will look like.

It’s closed for the day but they’ve been kind enough to let us see the older style robot run through its paces.

The convention is a show that had called Detroit home for many years and then it left for like 20 years.

But for the second year in a row it’s back and they say it’s vitally important for any sized business in an era where the help wanted signs are everywhere.

The robots convention is the largest trade show in Detroit this year.

The show is open to anyone 12 years or older.