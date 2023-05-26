30-year-old man charged with robbing two 7-Eleven stores at gunpoint in Warren

A 30-year-old man has been charged with robbing two 7-Eleven stores in Warren.

The robberies occurred Tuesday (May 16) when Antonio Hall, 30, entered a 7-Eleven store and ordered two victims to open the cash register at gunpoint to steal the money.

Hall was charged with armed robbery (Life felony) and felony firearm (A mandatory two-year prison sentence).

On Monday (May 21), Hall allegedly entered another 7-Eleven store and walked behind the counter, and told the clerk to open the register while nudging the victim toward the register.

The 30-year-old man left the store on foot without taking anything.

He was charged with unarmed attempted robbery (A five-year felony).

“Thank you to the Warren Police Department for connecting these robberies,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “As we unravel the intricate web woven by the defendant, we send a resounding message to all who dare to challenge the integrity of our community: there is no sanctuary for those who trample upon the principles of law and order.”

Hall was arraigned in both cases in the Warren District Court, and his bond in both cases was set at $500,000 cash/surety, and he must surrender all his firearms and have no contact with 7-Eleven stores or the victims.

The probable cause hearing is scheduled for Thursday (June 8) at 9:30 a.m. in Warren District Court.