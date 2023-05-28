75º

Local News

Woman dies from injuries after partner crashes boat into dock in St. Clair County

Crash happened on Friday

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: St. Clair County, Algonac
Police lights (WDIV)

ALGONAC, Mich. – A woman has died after being injured in a boating incident in St. Clair County.

Officials say a 23-foot boat crashed into a dock while attempting to park on Friday. On the boat, a 66-year-old woman from Clarkston was severely injured in the crash. The woman was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police say that the driver of the boat was the woman’s partner. He was the only other occupant in the boat.

St. Clair County officials say that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the boat crash.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter