Man found shot in head in Monroe County 34 years ago still unidentified

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of an unidentified homicide victim was found in Monroe County 34 years ago.

The body was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head off I-75 under the Sigler Road overpass in Berlin Township on May 29, 1989, according to the Doe Network.

He still has not been identified. According to the Doe Network, dental x-rays are available but he was buried before a DNA sample was obtained.

Investigators believe he was a Black man between the ages of 23 to 26. He is estimated to have been 6′1′' tall and weighed around 155 pounds. He had black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to have been dead for seven days before his body was found. The level of decomposition made him unrecognizable.

He was found wearing Levi 505 brand blue Jeans, Fruit of the Loom brand underwear, blue socks, a white sweatshirt, a brown belt, tan leather-soled loafers, and a tan belt. A tan leather cap with a black diamond design MCM brand logo on a brass plate riveted on it was found near the body.

Anyone with information should contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700. The agency case number is 8572-89.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.