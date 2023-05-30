Detroit-Windsor Tunnel offering placards to help commuters amid 2023 Detroit Grand Prix

Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – The Detroit Grand Prix is returning to the downtown streets this week -- and while the move from Belle Isle is highly anticipated, it’s also going to affect how drivers get around.

The racetrack for the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is being constructed on Jefferson Avenue. Several streets in the area, including Jefferson Avenue, will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, May 31.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will remain open to travelers before and during the racing event this weekend.

Tunnel workers began distributing vehicle passes on May 15. Travelers can request a pass at both the Detroit and Windsor toll plazas -- or placards can be downloaded on the tunnel’s website here and printed out and placed in your vehicle.

Placards will help motorists get to the tunnel easier.

Closures on I-375, Jefferson Avenue, and the Lodge Freeway are expected to run from May 31-June 5, the south side of Jefferson (eastbound traffic) between Bates Street and the I-375 North Bound entryway, will remain open.

More: Street closures, bus route updates you need to know for Detroit Grand Prix 2023 weekend