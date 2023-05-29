Street closures, bus route updates you need to know for Detroit Grand Prix 2023 weekend

DETROIT – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is around the corner, and the event taking place in Downtown Detroit may impact your daily commute.

Over the past year, Detroit has been gearing up for the event as it returns to the downtown Motor City streets.

Below are some changes you may need to know for your daily commute from May 31 through June 5.

Detroit Grand Prix street closings and traffic restrictions:

I-375 is only accessible to those with permit parking or traveling to Canada beginning at 7 p.m. on May 31 through June 5. All other motorists should exit at Lafayette Boulevard.

Inbound J.C. Lodge exit to Jefferson Avenue (under Huntington Place) will be closed beginning the evening of May 31 through June 5.

Jefferson is local traffic only from Orleans to Rivard with total closure at Rivard.

Closures and lane restrictions are scheduled for Bates, Atwater, Franklin (Rivard to St. Antoine), Randolph, and Beaubien.

Detroit buses route updates for the Grand Prix:

Several bus routes will be rerouted to accommodate the Detroit Grand Prix race from now through June 8.

Grand River (3) - Board the bus on Congress between Brush and St. Antoine.

Jefferson (9) - Board bus on Larned between Rivard and St. Aubin.

Dexter (16) - Board bus on Larned in front of Financial District People Mover Station.

From Saturday, May 20 through Thursday, June 8 to accommodate the Grand Prix race.

3-Grand River -- Board bus on Congress between Brush and St. Antoine.

Westbound: From Larned, to left on St. Antoine, to left on Congress, layover at Congress and St. Antoine bus stop.

Eastbound: From Congress, to right on Griswold, to left on Michigan, to continue as normal.

9-Jefferson -- Board bus on Larned between Rivard and St. Aubin.

Westbound: From right on St. Aubin, to left on Larned, into Congress, to right on Griswold, to left on Michigan, to right on Cass, to continue as normal.

Eastbound: From Larned, to right on St. Aubin, to left on Jefferson, to continue as normal.

16-Dexter -- Board bus on Larned in front of Financial District People Mover Station.

Southbound: From Larned, layover on Larned at Financial District People Mover Station.

Northbound: From Larned, to left on Griswold, to continue as normal.

5-Van Dyke/Lafayette, 6-Gratiot, 40-Russell, 52-Chene, 67-Cadillac/Harper --

Inbound: Right onto Congress, to right on Griswold, to left on Michigan, to right on Cass, to continue as normal.

Outbound: No reroutes.

Below is a photo from the City of Detroit about the bus routes during the Grand Prix:

Grand Prix downtown map bus routes (City of Detroit)

Several bus routes will also be rerouted through June 8th. Passengers can board the Grand River bus on Congress between Brush and St Antoine. Passengers can board the Jefferson bus on Larned between Richard and St AubinAnd passengers can board the Dexter bus on Larned in front of the Financial District People Mover Station.

The Detroit People Mover hours during the Grand Prix for June 2, 3, and 4 are 5 a.m. – Midnight.

Keep in mind the Ford Underground Garage will close at 8 p.m. on May 31 and reopen on June 5. All vehicles must be removed from the garage before the closure, as customers will not be able to get their vehicles until June 5.

“It comes with the territory. If you want to produce a world-class event, you have to do it a different way, so I think it’ll be ok,” said a Detroiter about the racing event.

---> Detroit Grand Prix 2023: Everything you need to know

Parking for the Detroit Grand Prix

There will be one parking structure within the venue available to the public. The Franklin Garage costs $75 per day, and parking passes can be purchased here.

Due to parking demands, there will be several surface lots and alternate parking structures within the downtown area for general public event parking.

The following parking structures within the event space will not be dedicated to public parking:

Beaubien Garage

Center Garage

Millender Garage

Port Atwater Garage

River East Garage

If you choose to park further away from the event venue, taking the Detroit People Mover is recommended, as it will take you directly to the venue. Fees for the People Mover are $0.75 one way. These fees are cash only, and there are no ATMs in the stations.

If you are near the Qline, the public train will provide free rides for those attending. You can view the Detroit QLine Map to see where is the best spot to park. Those using the public train are to get off at Congress stop No. 1 -- which is the closest spot to the event venue for riders.

If you plan on-street parking, make sure to have the Park Detroit app on your smartphone. The app will allow you to pay for your parking spot and show how much time you have in your spot and options to extend parking time.

For those looking for ride-share or bussing locations, there will be three designated spots outside of the racing venues for drop-offs.

Below are the drop-off locations for the Detroit Grand Prix: