Free movie nights returning to Detroit’s Campus Martius for the summer

Movie Nights in the D at Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – Movie Nights in the D will return to Campus Martius Park next month for a summer of free movies under the stars, the Downtown Detroit Partnership announced Wednesday.

The recurring movie event will kick off on June 7 with a 7 p.m. showing of “Love, Simon” in support of LGBTQ+ pride month.

The screenings are free to attend. Attendees who arrive at 6 p.m. can catch some onsite activities before the movie begins. Popcorn from Detroit-based popcorn shop Poppin Top Hat and drinks from Detroit restaurants BrisaBar and Parc will be available for purchase at the park.

Volunteers will be at the screening on June 7 to take donations of gently used summer clothes and bottled water to support the Ruth Ellis Center, a Detroit-area LGBTQ+ social services organization.

Ten other movie nights are scheduled through August, including: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on June 14, “Uncharted” on July 19, and the 30th Anniversary Celebration of Disney’s “Aladdin” on Aug. 23.

Here’s the schedule for this summer’s 11 movie nights (click each link for spoiler-free movie synopses):