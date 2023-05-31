Rollover crash blocks busy Dearborn intersection early Wednesday

A car crash was blocking the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Greenfield Road in Dearborn early Wednesday morning.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A multiple-vehicle crash was blocking a busy Dearborn intersection early Wednesday morning.

At least one car and and one SUV were involved in a crash on Wednesday, May 31, at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Greenfield Road. Another vehicle may have been involved.

Details from the crash have not yet been released, so it’s unknown what happened or if anyone was hurt. You can see footage from the crash scene in the video player above.

An SUV had rolled over onto its side and experienced significant damage on the driver side. A car appears to have sustained front end damage. The two vehicles were blocking Michigan Avenue as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic was still moving slowly in the area as of 7 a.m. View our real-time traffic map here.

No other details are known at this time.