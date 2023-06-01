89º

1 dead, 1 injured in Westland double shooting

Westland police said double shooting did not appear to be random

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A double shooting in Westland leaves one woman dead and a man injured (WDIV)

WESTLAND, Mich. – A double shooting in Westland leaves one woman dead and a man injured.

The double shooting occurred Thursday (June 1).

Westland police found the 32-year-old Romulus man with a gunshot wound. While investigating, police were called to another shooting in the 37000 block of Scottsdale Circle.

When officials arrived, they discovered the 36-year-old woman from Dearborn Heights had also suffered a gunshot wound.

Both were transported to Metro Detroit hospitals for treatment, where the 36-year-old woman later succumbed to her injuries. The 32-year-old man was listed in stable condition.

Westland police said the shooting did not appear to be a random act.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

