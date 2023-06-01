Detroit public schools to dismiss students early Thursday, Friday amid high temps

DETROIT – Students at Detroit public schools will get released hours earlier than normal on Thursday and Friday due to high temperatures.

All schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District will dismiss students three hours earlier than their scheduled dismissal time on Thursday, June 1, and on Friday, June 2. The decision was made because of “expected high temperatures” forecast for the end of the school week.

High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s near 90 degrees on Thursday, and could surpass 90 degrees on Friday.

The district says that all indoor activities scheduled for after school will be canceled for both days. Outdoor activities at middle and high schools “can occur based on the discretion of principals, athletic coordinators, and coaches,” officials said.

Transportation will be provided for arrival and dismissal on both days.

