Woman found murdered in room at Highland Park hotel

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police are investigating a homicide that happened at a hotel in Highland Park early Friday morning.

Michigan State Police assisted with Highland Park police to investigate after a 911 caller reported an open door to a room at the Woodward Inn, around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police located a 34-year-old woman who was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified.

Police haven’t determined a motive in the homicide, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP.