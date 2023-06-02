Woman shot multiple times while riding in back of Uber along I-94 in Detroit

A woman was riding in the back of an Uber along I-94 in Detroit when she was shot multiple times by someone in a different vehicle.

Westbound lanes of I-94 near Livernois Avenue were closed in Detroit around 6 a.m. Friday morning as police investigated the shooting.

The 34-year-old woman had been picked up from her Detroit home at around 6 a.m. Friday morning. The Uber was on I-94 when someone in a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside began shooting at the passenger side of the Uber, according to police.

The Uber driver was not injured and was able to call 911. When police arrived, they applied a tourniquet to the woman’s leg and she was transported to a local hospital.

Police said there is no indication of road rage and they are investigating to find out why someone opened fire on the Uber.

All lanes of westbound I-94 at Livernois Avenue were shut down Friday morning as police searched for shell casings and evidence. The freeway has since reopened.

