Will Jones: Why summer cookouts are about more than just the food

All you grill masters – this is your season to bring the heat on the grill, and I hope to be on your invite list for your cookout. Just let me know what I need to bring.

I know in many families, you must prove yourself before you bring a dish to their cookout.

Don’t worry. I’m not going to be offended if you put me down for plastic ware, paper plates, pop, or ice.

One of the things I love about summer is the smell of barbeque in the air.

70% of all households in the U.S. own at least a grill or smoker, according to the most recent annual report by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association.

The Fourth of July remains the most popular grilling day of the year, when 54% of grill owners cook outdoors, followed by Labor Day (47%), Memorial Day (44%), and Father’s Day (34 %).

Have you recently purchased a new grill?

The Saturday before Memorial Day is one of the busiest days of the year for buying new grills, the HPBA report said.

Cookouts bring families and communities together. You spend time catching up, reflecting on the past, and making new memories. Those memories warm hearts during the colder months when people socialize less. There’s also usually a lot of laughter at cookouts. Sometimes there’s even music and dancing, which liven up the festivities. You can check out my top 20 classic cookout songs below.

I’m hoping there are many cookouts and to-go plates in store for you this summer.

For those of you who will be working the grill for another summer, I know people will continue to ask you to share the ingredients of your special barbecue seasoning or sauce.

I understand why you don’t want to give it up. It has taken you years to perfect, or it has been passed down to you by a loved one who is no longer here for safekeeping.

But I want to let you in on a little secret. Most people already know what the main ingredient is: It’s love.

Below is a list of local butcher shops in the area. Comment where you like to pick up meats!