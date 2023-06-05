77º

Detroit teen arrested for bringing handgun to Harper Woods school

Harper Woods police said the incident happened on May 31

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Harper Woods Police Department

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A teen student at Harper Woods High School was arrested after a staff member reported he was carrying a handgun in his backpack.

Harper Woods police said the incident happened on May 31, when a 16-year-old student from Detroit brought the handgun to school and was flagged by a staff member.

Police said once the staff member located the handgun, the student was able to flee on foot with the handgun out of the school and off school property.

Hours later, Harper Woods police located and arrested the male student at his home in Detroit. Evidence was also recovered.

The juvenile male was placed in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility and a charged with felony carrying a concealed weapon, and misdemeanor weapon-free schools-possessing a weapon. 

The student’s name was not being released due to his juvenile status.

