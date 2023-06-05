Police seek persons of interest in theft of 7 catalytic converters in Royal Oak

The Royal Oak Police Department is seeking information about three persons of interest involved in the theft of some catalytic converters.

The theft occurred Wednesday (May 31) between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. in the 4354 block of Normandy Ct. (Servicar of Michigan) Royal Oak, where the unknown persons of interest stole seven catalytic converters from their buses.

The three persons of interest arrived in what appeared to be a white Pontiac Grand Prix with black rims.

Officials say they cut a portion of barbed wire and entered the parking lot of the busses.

Anyone with information should contact the Royal Oak Police Department’s criminal investigation division at 248-246-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.