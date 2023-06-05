74º

Watch K-9 lead Berkley police to 3 children who fled in stolen car, got out to hide

Children ages 13, 15, 16 taken into custody, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Berkley police arrested three children linked to a stolen car on May 28, 2023. (Berkley Public Safety Department)

BERKLEY, Mich.Berkley police used a K-9 to find three children who had fled officers in a stolen car, jumped out at a dead end, and found places to hide.

Police said they tried to stop a car for a traffic violation around 2:30 a.m. May 28 along Greenfield Road. The car fled at a high speed but came to a dead end, and all three people got out to run away, according to authorities.

Video shows police using a K-9 unit to track the occupants of the car, who turned out to be ages 13, 15, and 16.

Police said the first child was found by Lathrup Village officers. The other two came out from hiding as the K-9 tracked them.

All three were taken into custody and then turned over to their parents later in the morning.

Officials said the car had been stolen about 30 minutes before the attempted traffic stop.

Berkley police are planning to pursue charges for fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and obstruction.

You can watch video from Berkley police below.

