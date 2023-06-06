Central Michigan University launches institute to tackle healthcare challenges in rural communities

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – A university in Mount Pleasant has launched a rural health equity institute to ensure quality services for rural residents in the state of Michigan.

Central Michigan University made the announcement stating that the CMU Rural Health Equity Institute is committed to “high-quality services for Michigan residents living in rural geographies.”

The university states that they will be working closely with rural communities and improving advanced data solutions, access to services, telehealth, and much more.

“CMU takes seriously its role to support and serve our surrounding communities,” CMU President Robert Davies said in a statement. “So many staff, faculty, and students live, work, recreate and worship in nearby communities. We understand the unique challenges rural communities face. Moreover, we know the best solutions come from building alliances so every person in the community can attain his or her full health potential. This commitment is part of CMU’s deep history and ties with our community.”

Central Michigan University states that the challenges these rural communities face are not all the same. However, rural residents often cannot access care in their local communities due to hospital closures and healthcare provider shortages.

“Nearly two-thirds of Michigan’s psychiatrists reside in metropolitan and suburban areas in Southern Michigan. The CMU Rural Health Equity Institute will help merge a wide range of programs, people, and resources at CMU now responding to the growing need for mental and physical health care,” said Dr. George Kikano, vice president for health affairs and dean of the CMU College of Medicine. “The Institute reinforces the CMU College of Medicine’s commitment to training physicians to provide comprehensive health care and services to underserved populations in Michigan and beyond.”

