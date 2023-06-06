Fatal shooting leaves 1 dead on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A fatal shooting has left one man dead on Detroit’s east side.
The shooting occurred Monday (June 5) in the 1600 block of Clay Street.
This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.
DETROIT – A fatal shooting has left one man dead on Detroit’s east side.
The shooting occurred Monday (June 5) in the 1600 block of Clay Street.
This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.
Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.