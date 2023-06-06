Here’s how ‘Dog Vomit Fungus’ is impacting your lawns in Metro Detroit

Dog Vomit Fungus is something you might see creeping into your backyards, sneaking across lawns and gardens. It’s not pretty, and it’s become a hot topic of conversation on social media.

What looks like dog vomit popping up in yards and gardens throughout the area is actually a crazy, swinging, adults-only party for microbes.

According to Michigan State University, the scientific name of the mold is Fuligo septicai, but it is more commonly referred to as “dog vomit slime mold” or “dog vomit fungus.”

The mold will initially appear as a bight yellow mass, sometimes called the “scrambled egg fungus,” which is the beginning of its fruiting state. The mold then turns into a tan or brown mass that leads to its other common name. The slime mold is saprophytic (feeds on dead material) and does not harm plants, according to MSU.

The spores are widespread and it usually appears in mulch in spring or early summer after soaking rains. Homeowners or landscapers may want to scoop up the offending masses in order to tidy up beds, but otherwise no control is warranted, according to MSU.

