35 cats discovered by Monroe County Animal Rescue: Some just days old, living in overcrowded La Salle home

A Monroe County Animal Rescue is asking for help after finding 35 mostly young cats living inside a single home.

LA SALLE, Mich. – A Monroe County Animal Rescue is asking for help after finding 35 mostly young cats living inside a single home.

It is estimated that these cats are about three to four weeks old, but volunteers say that they have found cats are young as three days old.

Penny Bly is the director and manager of Friends of Companion Animals -- a feline rescue and adoption center. She says they have been working on this case for the last two weeks. A woman requested their help after she realized her sister had several cats at her La Salle home.

“There is dementia involved so she really got out of control real quick,” said Bly.

Volunteers got to the La Salle home and found seven nursing moms with kittens.

As of Wednesday, some of the cats are with fosters while others are at the shelter, so the Friends of Companion Animals are asking the community for help.

“We have over 15 foster homes right now with another 100 kittens that are not even connected with this case. So fosters are great to help take some of the burden off of us having to have them all in the shelter,” said Bly.

All of the cats need to be tested, vaccinated, spayed or neutered.

Anyone who wants to donate money or supplies, or foster cats and kittens until they come of age can click here or visit FOCA’s Facebook page. Foster families should live within 40 minutes of FOCA in Monroe.

Previous coverage: 35 cats rescued from Monroe County home after visiting family member hears meowing