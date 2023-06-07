4 day effort to beautify city at heart of Oakland County is underway

The four-day effort to beautify the city at the heart of Oakland County got underway Wednesday. Volunteers turned up in Pontiac, ready to remove litter and do some landscaping projects.

PONTIAC, Mich. – The four-day effort to beautify the city at the heart of Oakland County got underway Wednesday.

Volunteers turned up in Pontiac, ready to remove litter and do some landscaping projects.

It’s good to know we have people in the world who are still here to lend a helping hand.

“People helping people, it’s wonderful to see,” said Grace Centers of Hope/Community Foundation Organizer Kent Clark.

For the second year in a row, the streets of Pontiac were cleaner, with the four-day event rightfully named Picking Up Pontiac.

Grace Centers of Hope is the 80-year-old non-profit behind the event.

“Grace Centers of Hope owns approximately 60 houses here in Pontiac, and we’re cleaning up our neighborhoods, especially today and then the next few days, and helping others as well,” Clark said.

Volunteers will clean Downtown Pontiac neighborhoods from June 7 to June 10 with landscaping, painting, trash removal, and more.

“This was a $3,500 grant from the home depot foundation to put up a shed,” said Community Foundation Organizer Alana Hart. “You see some landscaping here, clean up some landscaping, and again, give back to those that maybe are less fortunate than us.”

Several major sponsors will be backing the clean-up, including the likes of Chase Bank, Stellantis, Earthart, and Home Depot.

“We at Home Depot have eight values that we live by,” Hart said. “And giving back is one of those stores that are here or anywhere from White Lake, Auburn Hills, Lake Orien, Pontiac, and we come together to just do that, live our value and give back.”

The goal was not only to clean up the streets but also the mindset of not taking pride in one’s community.

“We receive no government funding,” Clark said. “We have about an $8 million budget a year. We believe in people helping people we’re seeing tremendous success.”

Activities will happen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 7 through June 10.