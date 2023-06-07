64º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

4 day effort to beautify city at heart of Oakland County is underway

Activities will happen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 7 through June 10

Victor Williams, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pontiac, Oakland County
The four-day effort to beautify the city at the heart of Oakland County got underway Wednesday. Volunteers turned up in Pontiac, ready to remove litter and do some landscaping projects.

PONTIAC, Mich. – The four-day effort to beautify the city at the heart of Oakland County got underway Wednesday.

Volunteers turned up in Pontiac, ready to remove litter and do some landscaping projects.

It’s good to know we have people in the world who are still here to lend a helping hand.

“People helping people, it’s wonderful to see,” said Grace Centers of Hope/Community Foundation Organizer Kent Clark.

For the second year in a row, the streets of Pontiac were cleaner, with the four-day event rightfully named Picking Up Pontiac.

Grace Centers of Hope is the 80-year-old non-profit behind the event.

“Grace Centers of Hope owns approximately 60 houses here in Pontiac, and we’re cleaning up our neighborhoods, especially today and then the next few days, and helping others as well,” Clark said.

Volunteers will clean Downtown Pontiac neighborhoods from June 7 to June 10 with landscaping, painting, trash removal, and more.

“This was a $3,500 grant from the home depot foundation to put up a shed,” said Community Foundation Organizer Alana Hart. “You see some landscaping here, clean up some landscaping, and again, give back to those that maybe are less fortunate than us.”

Several major sponsors will be backing the clean-up, including the likes of Chase Bank, Stellantis, Earthart, and Home Depot.

“We at Home Depot have eight values that we live by,” Hart said. “And giving back is one of those stores that are here or anywhere from White Lake, Auburn Hills, Lake Orien, Pontiac, and we come together to just do that, live our value and give back.”

The goal was not only to clean up the streets but also the mindset of not taking pride in one’s community.

“We receive no government funding,” Clark said. “We have about an $8 million budget a year. We believe in people helping people we’re seeing tremendous success.”

Activities will happen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 7 through June 10.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter