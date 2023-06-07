Michiganders across the state worry about fire danger due to extreme heat

Many in Michigan have voiced their concerns about fire danger due to the extreme heat the past week.

Open burning permits are on hold in much of Michigan as the state is holding out for much needed rain.

DNR officials are urging the public to take preventative measures before starting a bonfire or grill as crews are wrapping up working in Grayling after a 2,400-acre wildfire trail.

Experts say that conditions have become dangerously dry for all of us in Michigan -- not just the wildfire worries up north. The Michigan DNR has put out a warning across the state of the dangerous consequences there are when starting up a fire.

“If your grass is dead, all it takes is a spark from a mower blade to hit a rock and cause a spark,” said DNR Fire Prevention Specialist Paul Rogers.

What's a state gotta do to get some rain around here?!



Fire danger is still Extreme and Very High throughout Michigan. Please be careful! Burn permits are not being issued and while campfires are still permitted, you may want to rethink it.



😢 pic.twitter.com/9vhn8RikB6 — Michigan Department of Natural Resources (@MichiganDNR) June 7, 2023

