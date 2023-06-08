Morning 4: Air quality worsens to ‘unhealthy’ level in Metro Detroit Thursday due to wildfire smoke -- and other news

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: The sun over New York City takes on a red appearance on a hazy morning resulting from Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec causing air quality health alerts for New York State and parts of New England. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Weather: Wildfire smoke causes air quality alert for Metro Detroit ahead of weekend rain

An air quality alert is in effect for all of Southeast Michigan through today. The hourly concentration of pollutants, or fine particles, from the Canadian wildfire smoke has elevated to an unhealthy category for everyone -- not just for those in “sensitive groups,” such as those with asthma or respiratory issues.

Drive behind the flame: How Henry Ford established a charcoal company in Michigan’s UP

Barbecue season is here, and if you plan on grilling this summer, you will most likely pick up a bag of charcoal from the local grocery store.

Well, do you know where your charcoal is from? Kingsford Charcoal is one of the more popular brands out there.

So, what makes Kingsford Charcoal so special? Well, for starters, it has ties to Metro Detroit: Kingsford Charcoal was produced by the Ford Motor Company during the 20th century.

Here comes El Nino: It’s early, likely to be big, sloppy and add even more heat to a warming world

An early bird El Nino has officially formed, likely to be strong, warp weather worldwide and give an already warming Earth an extra kick of natural heat, meteorologists announced.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Thursday issued an El Nino advisory, announcing the arrival of the climatic condition. It may not quite be like the others.

Toddler shot twice by 6-year-old brother with unsecured gun in Detroit home: What we know

A young toddler was shot twice Wednesday evening by his 6-year-old brother who got ahold of an unsecured gun at a home in Detroit, according to police.

Why one Detroit-area doctor says he’s done using this artificial sweetener

Medical professionals in Michigan are raising awareness about artificial sweeteners as the risk of a heart attack or stroke has increased.

If you use an artificial sweetener in your diet, you might want to double-check that it does not contain erythritol, according to a new study in Nature Medicine. Erythritol could lead to a greater risk of heart attack or stroke.

