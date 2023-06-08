Weekly Dearborn farmers market returns for the summer

DEARBORN, Mich. – Downtown Dearborn’s summertime farmers market is returning for the season this week under a new name.

The newly-branded Dearborn Summer Market, formerly known as the Dearborn Farmers and Artisans Market, is returning for the season on Friday, June 9. Held along West Village Drive between Mason and Monroe streets, the market will host a variety of vendors selling seasonal and local produce, treats, trinkets and more.

Organizers say the goal of the Dearborn Summer Market is to support local farmers and small business owners while bringing the community together.

“We are strengthening new and past events to rally the community while also supporting local farmers, entrepreneurs and small businesses,” said Jordan Twardy, director of the city of Dearborn’s economic development department. “The Summer Market is one way we can all work together to promote healthy living with fresh, local foods, and a healthy lifestyle with the offerings of all the vendors.”

The market will be held from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on most Fridays between June 9-Sept. 22. In addition to shopping, the market will also feature classes and workshops, food trucks, musical performances, children’s activities, and more, depending on the day.

Visit the Dearborn Summer Market website here for the latest information on vendors, dates and more.