44-year-old woman kills woman over shared relationship with man in St. Clair County

Woman suffered severe head trauma

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: St. Clair County, Mussey Township, Village Of Capac
A 44-year-old Mussey Township woman killed another woman over their shared relationship with a man in St. Clair County.

The incident occurred at 4 a.m. Tuesday (June 6) on South Main Street in the Village of Capac.

The 44-year-old man living in the residence called the police to report the assault and that one of the women was not waking up.

When officials arrived, the 44-year-old Almont woman was found unconscious but was still breathing at the time.

Officials say that Raquelle Casillas, 44, and the Almont woman had been arguing over the man for days, which led to the assault.

The Almont woman was taken to McLaren Lapeer, where doctors said she suffered severe head trauma.

Officials took Casillas into custody during the initial investigation on June 6, but on June 8 at 11:30 a.m., the Almont woman had succumbed to her injuries.

Casillas has been charged with open murder and remains at St. Clair County Detention and Intervention Center after being denied bond.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

