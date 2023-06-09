Michigan woman charged with murdering ‘best friend’ in dispute over same man

The mug shot and Facebook posts from a woman accused of killing her "best friend" days later on June 6, 2023, in St. Clair County.

CAPAC, Mich. – A Michigan woman has been charged with killing her “best friend” during a days-long dispute over their shared relationship with the same man, officials said.

St. Clair County deputies were called shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, to a home on South Main Street in Capac.

South Main Street in Capac. (WDIV)

Police said Raquelle Casillas, 44, of Mussey Township, and her self-proclaimed “best friend” had been fighting over the 44-year-old man who lived at the home.

Both women had a relationship with the man, and the dispute had been going on for days, according to authorities.

Earlier this week, Casillas posted a picture on Facebook that showed both women with black eyes, cuts, and bruises. She captioned the post with “My best friend” and told someone in the comments that they had been fighting because she took her friend’s boyfriend.

Facebook posts from a woman accused of killing her "best friend" days later on June 6, 2023, in St. Clair County. (WDIV)

Casillas is accused of beating the other woman unconscious Tuesday, and that’s when the man called police, officials said.

When deputies arrived, they found Casillas’ friend, a 44-year-old woman from Almont, lying on the floor, unconscious, but breathing. She was taken to McLaren Lapeer Hospital with severe head trauma and died around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Casillas was taken into custody Tuesday during the initial investigation. She has since been arraigned on one count of open murder.

Casillas was denied bond and is being held at the St. Clair County Detention and Intervention Center.

Previous report

Here is Mara McDonald’s full report on this story from Thursday night: