Detroit launches housing services office to help families at risk of homelessness find homes

The Detroit Housing Services Office is aimed at helping with everything from finding a home to filling out critical documents. It's sad to say, but at any time in the City of Detroit, there are thousands of people who, for whatever reason, are on the cusp of homelessness.

And while the city has tried to address the problem years ago, they’ve taken federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars and built a nearly 100-person department to step in when hope is fading.

In 2018, one of Detroit’s most heartbreaking tragedies happened to 11-month-old Ca’Maya Davis, who fell through a hole in the floor of a dilapidated home and drowned in a basement full of water and feces.

“We’re in a crisis right now, a housing crisis,” said Detroit City Council member Mary Waters.

Waters still can’t think about that death unemotionally.

“We don’t want to see another baby die like little Ca’Maya Davis did,” Waters said. “This is in her memory. But it will help a whole lot of other children and families.”

She and Deputy City Housing Revitalization Director David Bowser pulled the wrapper off the commemorative plack in Davis’ memory Friday (June 9).

Now, 88 city workers, mostly case workers, will provide one-on-one mentoring and assistance to Detroit residents living on the financial edge.

Danika Pringle found herself there during the pandemic; pregnant and unemployed then, she found help through the program’s early days.

“In less than three months, I was in a more permanent housing situation,” said Danika Pringle.

Rod Meloni: “How valuable was that to you?”

Pringle: “Oh my gosh, I mean beyond words. They worked with me every day. They made sure I was ok, made sure I had food.”

“(We) connect you to landlords, we connect you to legal resources, we connect you to even 36th District Court for different programs there, so the situation is a resource will be there and address that housing need,” said Assistant Housing Revitalization Director David Bowser.

The hotline is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Detroit Housing Resource helpline exists to simplify the process for people in crisis.

Instead of calling five or six different agencies, call one phone number at 866-313-2520.