Great Lakes Water Authority receives $1 million payment from Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) received a $1 million payment stipulated in the interim agreement reached this week regarding the collection cases against Highland Park.

The collection cases against Highland Park include the $24 million judgment owned to GLWA by the city for their unpaid water and wastewater services in the 2014 case.

GLWA will communicate a proposed method for how the $1 million will be returned to eligible member partner communities in the form of credits after the presentation to the GLWA Board of Directors at their June 23 board meeting.

“It is important for everyone to understand that GLWA will not directly benefit from the $1 million, rather it will be utilized to begin to reimburse those member partner communities who have absorbed portions of Highland Park’s bad debt expense,” said Suzanne R. Coffey, GLWA Chief Executive Officer.

GLWA will continue participating in court-ordered facilitation and remains committed to working in good faith with the parties involved, including the state of Michigan, toward a comprehensive solution.