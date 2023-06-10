Michigan State Police investigating alleged shooting, following from Kalamazoo woman on I-94

ROMULUS, Mich. – Police are investigating a Kalamazoo woman who was allegedly following and shooting at a driver while traveling on I-94.

A driver who was driving on I-94 from the west side of Michigan told police they were being followed and fired at in Romulus.

Michigan State Police reported on Saturday that a driver called the Detroit Regional Communication Center around 11:05 p.m. on Friday stating a woman, 27, was following them on I-94. The caller stated that the woman has been following them on the highway since Kalamazoo.

According to dispatchers, they overheard what they believed to be gunshots targeting the caller. The caller was told to head toward the Metro South Post. While doing so, Michigan State Police say that the suspect continued to follow the caller, which led to a chase southbound on Telegraph Road past the Michigan State Police post in Taylor.

Officials say that Taylor Police were able to conduct a traffic stop of the woman who was following the caller and allegedly shooting at them, and was taken into custody. Police say that during a vehicle search, they did recover a firearm.

Michigan State Police also notes that the caller did have a bullet hole near its rear bumper. It is reported that the caller and its passenger were not hurt during the Friday night incident.

“We haven’t determined the reason for this shooting at this time,” stated Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. “We want to remind everyone if you feel you are being followed on the road to immediately call 911. The sooner you call, the sooner we can help you figure out what’s going on.”