DETROIT – Police are looking for a person who may be in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit.

Detroit officials say a hit-and-fun occurred on Sunday around 3:40 a.m. near 7 Mile Road and Hoover Street. A man in his 40s died after being hit by a vehicle.

The person of interest is said to be driving a White Kia Sorrento with an Alabama license plate 47AWY72.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to 1-800-Speak-Up.