2 Eastpointe men charged in shooting, armed robbery of Warren dispensary

Two men from Eastpointe were charged in connection with a shooting and armed robbery of the Sherwood Dispensary in Warren.

The shooting and robbery occurred Friday (June 9) when Lavall Perkins, 64, and an unidentified suspect caused a disturbance outside of the dispensary.

The unidentified suspect shot through the glass door, hitting the victim, then unlocked the door and shot at the victim again as he retreated.

Perkins and the unidentified suspect entered the store and stole the safe. Both robbers exited the store to a waiting Chevy Tahoe driven by 48-year-old Michael Graham.

Officials said Graham worked at the dispensary.

Graham and Perkins were both charged with assault with intent to murder (Life felony), conspiracy to commit armed robbery (Life felony), armed robbery (Life felony), and felony firearm (Felony with a mandatory two-year prison sentence).

The bond for Perkins was set at $500,000 cash/surety. If he is released on bond, then he will have to wear a steel cuff GPS tether, have no possession of any firearms, and must surrender all of his firearms to the Warren Police Department.

Graham received a $600,000 bond, and upon release, he is set to wear a steel cuff GPS tether, have no possession of any firearms, must surrender all of his firearms to the Warren Police Department, and have no contact with the location of the crime.

“I am committed to upholding justice and safeguarding our communities, said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “Together with the Warren Police Department, we will ensure that the perpetrators face the consequences of their violent deeds, sending a clear message that our community will not tolerate such cowardly acts.”

The probable cause hearing from both men is scheduled for Tuesday (June 20) at 8:45 a.m., and the preliminary exam is scheduled for Tuesday (June 27) at 8:45 a.m. in Warren District Court.