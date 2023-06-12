217 pounds of cocaine found in semi truck on Blue Water Bridge

PORT HURON, Mich. – Officials seized 217 pounds of cocaine found among the cargo inside a semi truck on the Blue Water Bridge.

The discovery was made Thursday, June 8, at the bridge’s port of entry.

United States Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Port Huron area said they were inspecting vehicles when they found the drugs inside a semi truck’s trailer. The cocaine was hidden within a shipment of goods, according to authorities.

“This discovery underscores the reality of ongoing efforts by drug trafficking organizations to circumvent our laws and traffic illicit substances for gain,” acting Port Director Scott Opalka said.

The cocaine was seized and the semi truck was detained. The driver is expected to face charges.

“I commend the work of the CBP officers who intercepted these drugs,” HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie Salazar said. “Working with our partners, our HSI agents and task force officers will continue to investigate drug trafficking along our northern border.”