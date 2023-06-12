Meet the fastest bulldog in the country -- he lives in Allen Park

When you think of fast dogs, you don't think about bulldogs, but the American Kennel Club has just given a Wayne County dog a prestigious title of the fastest bulldog in America.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – When you think of fast dogs, you don’t think about bulldogs, but the American Kennel Club has just given a Wayne County dog a prestigious title of the fastest bulldog in America.

Local 4 went to Allen Park to catch up with ‘Bronco’ and his owner to see how he does it.

The 4-year-old bulldog’s one passion in life is running.

“So when I had him as a baby, he always played fetch and ball, and he had a really hard drive as he would play until he passed out,” said owner Shelby Rein.

Rein wanted to get Bronco into dog sports, so she learned that fast cat, which stands for Coursing Ability Test, was a timed 100-yard dash where dogs run one at a time, chasing a lure.

“Basically, people call it Dog Drag Racing because the dog runs as fast as it can in a straight line, and then you rank them against dogs of the same breed,” Rein said.

Bronco was a natural, beating out all the other bulldogs last year by a whole half mile per hour.

“He ran 20 mph his first two runs, which immediately put him as the fastest bulldog on the AKC list for 2022,” Rein said.

Florence Griffith Joyner of the USA celebrates her 100-meter win in the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, Korea. (Allsport UK/Allsport)

If you’re wondering how fast that is, well, It’s as fast as Florence Joyner (Flo-Jo) when she set the world record. It’s also nearly 30 feet per second.

Bronco was so fast he was invited to the national competition in May, where he, once again, was the top dog.

Rein: “His fastest run was 20.22 mph, and his other run was 19.98.”

Jamie Edmonds: What’s the average then?”

Rein: “The average is 20.10.”

Now where does the fastest bulldog in the country go from here? He will continue on the competition circuit to get more points and more titles.