2 men shot while sitting in car outside Coney Island on Detroit’s west side

Police at the L. George's Coney Island on West Warren Avenue in Detroit after a June 13, 2023, shooting.

DETROIT – Two men were shot overnight while they were sitting in a car outside a Coney Island restaurant on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened at 2:58 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, outside the L. George’s Coney Island in the 16800 block of West Warren Avenue.

Officials said two men in their 20s were inside a car outside the restaurant when someone fired shots at them.

Both men were injured in the shooting. They were taken to a nearby hospital and listed as stable.

Police said it’s unknown who is responsible for the shooting.

The Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Detective Unit is handling the investigation.

You can see footage of the shooting scene below: