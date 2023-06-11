Police: Washtenaw County teenager in custody after firing gun at car in KFC drive-thru

A teenager is in custody after allegedly firing off a gun in a drive-thru of a Washtenaw County KFC.

Pittsfield Township police say that witnesses reported hearing 4 to 5 gunshots around the 4000 block of Washtenaw Avenue, near Carpenter Road, on Saturday around 6:15 p.m.

A witness told Pittsfield officials that they observed the suspect, a 16-year-old from Ypsilanti Township, shooting at a white vehicle in the KFC drive-thru and then fleeing the scene on foot into the fast food chain storefront.

The driver of the white vehicle was seen leaving the fast food chain, driving off with a flat tire.

Police apprehended the 16-year-old inside the KFC, and he is currently logged in a juvenile detention center.

Officials say that they believe the suspect and the victim know each other. There are no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.