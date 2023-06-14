64º

LIVE

Local News

🔒 Editor’s pick: Some favorite MIPics submitted by you this week

WDIV Insiders share captured moments

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tags: WDIV Insider, Insider, MIPics
MIPics submission from user LoriHannon in St. Clair on June 7, 2023 (WDIV)

It may sound corny, but I love taking a break from work to check out all of the MIPics submitted by our Insiders each week.

As a team that spends most of its time working for our community, it’s a welcome treat when we get to actually interact with our community! And what better way than by literally catching a glimpse into each of your lives?

Our Insiders share it all: from pictures of pets and wildlife, to storm damage, to community events, and even food. We want to see how things are wherever you are -- so feel free to share your favorite moments with MIPics anytime!

Here are some MIPics favorites from the past week. ⬇️

Andrea

Double Rainbow

0
Detroit
Dustin Block

Blue jay stopping by

0
Grosse Pointe Farms
Sandy Riddell

Implosion this morning !

2
Detroit
teddube
0
Detroit
Jbarb Jbarb

Motor City Pride!

0
Detroit
LoriHannon

Viking Polaris Cruise Ship downbound in St Clair at sunrise for Detroit

0
Saint Clair
lanette7519

St Clair shores

0
Detroit
Jennifer

Thirsty Sam the squirrel getting a drink at my townhouse pool

0
Detroit

Click here to share a picture or video to MIPics.

And don’t forget, we’re also using MIPics as a way for you to track your progress with our Michigan Summer Bucket List! Have you crossed any items off your list yet?

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

email

twitter