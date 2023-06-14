🔒 Editor’s pick: Some favorite MIPics submitted by you this week

It may sound corny, but I love taking a break from work to check out all of the MIPics submitted by our Insiders each week.

As a team that spends most of its time working for our community, it’s a welcome treat when we get to actually interact with our community! And what better way than by literally catching a glimpse into each of your lives?

Our Insiders share it all: from pictures of pets and wildlife, to storm damage, to community events, and even food. We want to see how things are wherever you are -- so feel free to share your favorite moments with MIPics anytime!

Here are some MIPics favorites from the past week. ⬇️

LoriHannon Viking Polaris Cruise Ship downbound in St Clair at sunrise for Detroit Jun 7, 2023 0 Saint Clair

Jennifer Thirsty Sam the squirrel getting a drink at my townhouse pool 22 hours ago 0 Detroit

And don’t forget, we’re also using MIPics as a way for you to track your progress with our Michigan Summer Bucket List! Have you crossed any items off your list yet?