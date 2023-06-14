Hamtramck City Council passes resolution to ban LGBTQ Pride Flags on city properties in unanimous vote

After hours of debate and hearing from residents, Hamtramck City Council has passed the resolution to ban LGBTQ Pride Flags unanimously. The meeting started at 7 p.m., followed by hours of public comment.

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – After hours of debate and hearing from residents, Hamtramck City Council has passed the resolution to ban LGBTQ Pride Flags unanimously.

The meeting started at 7 p.m., followed by hours of public comment.

There were big displays of public disapproval of the proposed resolution, which was followed by public displays of affection as two women kissed each other after speaking on the podium.

After hours of debate and hearing from residents, Hamtramck City Council has passed the resolution to ban LGBTQ Pride Flags unanimously. (WDIV)

“I’m all for removing the gay pride flag because this is America, and I have a right to say that I’m against the gay pride flag,” said a man standing at the podium. “If anyone has an issue with it, they can go kick rocks.”

The resolution proposed by Mayor Pro-Mem Muhammad Hassan stated the city would not allow any religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group flags to be flown on the city’s public property.

The only flags that would be allowed would be the American, state, and city flags, along with other national flags and the Prisoner Of War flag.

“I relocated from California to Hamtramck, which is really far away because I thought it was a diverse community,” said a woman.

“You don’t see my family saying, ‘We’re going to put the Lebanese flag down your throat,” said a man. “You want to put up the gay flag at your house, then put it up at your house. Do not put it on city property, and do not put it on our schools.”

Before voting to approve the resolution, city council members and the mayor commented that the vote was not about targeting one specific group, adding, “If you let one flag in, you’ll have to let all of the flags in.”