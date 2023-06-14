56º

Local News

Hamtramck City Council passes resolution to ban LGBTQ Pride Flags on city properties in unanimous vote

Mayor stated city would not allow any religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group flags to be flown

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Hamtramck City Council, Hamtramck, Pride
After hours of debate and hearing from residents, Hamtramck City Council has passed the resolution to ban LGBTQ Pride Flags unanimously. The meeting started at 7 p.m., followed by hours of public comment.

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – After hours of debate and hearing from residents, Hamtramck City Council has passed the resolution to ban LGBTQ Pride Flags unanimously.

The meeting started at 7 p.m., followed by hours of public comment.

There were big displays of public disapproval of the proposed resolution, which was followed by public displays of affection as two women kissed each other after speaking on the podium.

After hours of debate and hearing from residents, Hamtramck City Council has passed the resolution to ban LGBTQ Pride Flags unanimously. (WDIV)

“I’m all for removing the gay pride flag because this is America, and I have a right to say that I’m against the gay pride flag,” said a man standing at the podium. “If anyone has an issue with it, they can go kick rocks.”

The resolution proposed by Mayor Pro-Mem Muhammad Hassan stated the city would not allow any religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group flags to be flown on the city’s public property.

The only flags that would be allowed would be the American, state, and city flags, along with other national flags and the Prisoner Of War flag.

“I relocated from California to Hamtramck, which is really far away because I thought it was a diverse community,” said a woman.

“You don’t see my family saying, ‘We’re going to put the Lebanese flag down your throat,” said a man. “You want to put up the gay flag at your house, then put it up at your house. Do not put it on city property, and do not put it on our schools.”

Before voting to approve the resolution, city council members and the mayor commented that the vote was not about targeting one specific group, adding, “If you let one flag in, you’ll have to let all of the flags in.”

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter