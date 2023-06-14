Parade Company unveils plans for new HQ, studio at historic Detroit riverfront building

DETROIT – The Parade Company, the nonprofit that brings us events like the Ford Fireworks and America’s Thanksgiving Parade, unveiled development plans for the organization’s new home along the Detroit riverfront.

The Parade Company announced an update in their efforts to raise $45 million for its stunning new headquarters and parade studio with the launch of a new campaign, “Be A Heart of History.” The Parade Company’s new home will be the R. Thornton Brodhead Armory at 1930 at 7600 East Jefferson Avenue.

“Our vision for the new Parade Company headquarters and studio is to create a beautiful, world-class space that is the heart and soul of Detroit,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO of The Parade Company. “We challenged ourselves to envision a space that reimagines the Brodhead Armory and connects our near-century of tradition with our future in Detroit as one of the most stunning parade studios in the country.”

View from Jefferson (rendering) Parade Company (Parade Company)

The R. Thornton Brodhead Armory was used as a training facility and site for civic and sporting events until it closed in 2004. It has since remained vacant. Worldrenowned firm Rossetti created the architectural plans for rehabilitating the 30,600 square foot front portion and the plans to build on an additional 130,300 square foot in the rear building expansion towards the river.

“The scale and heart of this project is for the Detroit community and families,” said Michaels. “Our goal is to become a destination along the Detroit Riverfront near Belle Isle for residents and visitors offering spectacular tours, hosting thousands of children at youth camps, arts programs and educational opportunities, while showcasing our amazing collections of iconic parade floats, Italian papier mache heads and watching our teams of artisans at work. Our new studio will also be a wonderful event center to host major events with organizations and companies throughout our region and state.”

The Parade Company says it’s working to preserve the history of the building into renovation plans. The plans also include an office for the Detroit Veterans Coalition where Veterans can gather, host meetings, and plan their events.

View from entry (rendering) Parade Company (Parade Company)

“The Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition (MDVC) has been gratified to have Tony Michaels and The Parade Company as an advisor and friend of the Annual Detroit Veterans Day Parade,” stated Jerry Eden, Chair of the Annual Detroit Veterans Day Parade. “And now, with the commitment the Parade Company is making to veterans at the Brodhead Naval Armory project, veteran organizations like ours will always have a place to call home.”

The new home will be the destination space for youth summer camps, arts programs, STEAM workshops, tours, internships and more.

A series of campaign announcements are expected in the coming months. To become a donor of the Be A Heart of History campaign and to learn more, click here.