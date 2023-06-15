Detroit man arraigned on murder charge after girlfriend strangled to death in bedroom

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been arraigned on a murder charge after his girlfriend was strangled to death, stabbed, and burned in the bedroom of her home, officials said.

Cortez Xavier Coleman, 42, of Detroit, was arraigned Thursday morning, June 15, on one count of first-degree murder.

Officials said his girlfriend, Stacy Smith, 48, of Detroit, was found dead last week inside her home in the 20300 block of Berg Road on Detroit’s west side.

Police were called to the home at 11:23 p.m. Friday and found Smith’s body. Prosecutors believe Coleman strangled the woman to death, stabbed her in the chest, and burned her leg.

He was taken into custody Monday after fleeing the scene of the murder, according to authorities.

Coleman was remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 5, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 12.