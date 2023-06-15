Woman strangled to death, stabbed, burned by boyfriend in bedroom of Detroit home

DETROIT – A woman was strangled to death, stabbed, and burned by her boyfriend inside the bedroom of her Detroit home, prosecutors said.

Officers were called at 11:23 p.m. Friday, June 9, to a home in the 20300 block of Berg Road on Detroit’s west side.

When they arrived, police found Stacy Smith, 48, of Detroit, dead in the bedroom.

Prosecutors believe Smith’s boyfriend, Cortez Xavier Coleman, 42, of Detroit, strangled her to death before stabbing her in the chest with a knife and burning her right leg.

He then fled the scene, according to authorities. Detroit police took him into custody on Monday.

Coleman is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 36th District Court.