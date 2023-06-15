‘I want to know what happened’: Mother seeks answers into mysterious death of daughter in Southfield

Mia Kanu, 23, was found lying in the middle of Providence Drive in the early hours of Saturday. The family said she had previously been at a party with friends. Police have not ruled out homicide and said how she exited the vehicle was unclear.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Southfield police are investigating the mysterious death of a college student home for the summer.

Mia Kanu, 23, was found lying in the middle of Providence Drive in the early hours of Saturday (June 3).

Kanu’s mom, Bianca Vanmeter, wants answers.

“(Police) Apparently have surveillance video of her either falling out of a vehicle or being pushed out of a vehicle and being left there,” said Vanmeter.

Vanmeter said the car belonged to Kanu’s new friend. Police said the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

Kanu was passionate about animals and studied to be a veterinarian at Tennessee State University.

When Vanmeter arrived at the hospital, her daughter was on life support with a serious injury to the back of her head.

“She was beautiful laying there, no bruises, no anything,” Vanmeter said. “Just perfect.”

Kanu succumbed to her injuries.

Kanu donated her liver to a baby as an organ donor, and her kidneys were gifted to another individual.

“We really wanted her heart to go to somebody because she had such a big heart, but she had a very rare blood type, so we couldn’t find anybody for that,” Vanmeter said.

When it came to finding out what occurred, Vanmeter trusted the police investigation would get them answers.

“I want to know what happened because the timeline (and) everything that I think I know or don’t know is just not making sense,” Vanmeter said.

A GoFundMe has been set up in memory of Kanu. The money raised will help cover memorial and funeral expenses.