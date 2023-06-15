Michigan lawmakers request oversight hearings after multiple incidents occur at psychiatric center

It's the only state-run psychiatric facility for children and teens in Michigan; now, a request for oversight hearings into the Hawthorn Center has been submitted in the Michigan Senate.

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s the only state-run psychiatric facility for children and teens in Michigan; now, a request for oversight hearings into The Hawthorn Center has been submitted in the Michigan Senate.

In his letter requesting the hearings, Sen. Michael Webber R-Rochester Hills, cites ongoing issues at the property, which include lawsuits against the center, 17 escapes from the center, and what can only be described as an ill-conceived active shooter drill.

Local 4 initially broke the story surrounding that drill.

In December of 2022, staff had no clue an active shooter training was in progress and instead thought shooters armed with AR-15s had breached the building.

The 911 calls from terrified staff had local police agencies scrambling. No one had been made aware any sort of drill was in progress.

That drill is now the subject of lawsuits.

Due to aging infrastructure, the state has pledged more than $300 million to build a new psychiatric facility on the property, but Webber says hard questions need to be asked of management.

“You don’t have to look very deep to see there are serious concerns here,” said Webber. “Many parents who have children at Hawthorn no longer trust the Department of Health and Human Services in keeping their kids safe.”