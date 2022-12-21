Unannounced ‘active shooter’ drill at psychiatric hospital sparks panic in Northville Township

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An unannounced drill simulating an active shooter situation at a psychiatric hospital in Northville Township sparked panic among residents and forced multiple police departments to respond.

Northville Township police received multiple calls at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 21) about an incident at the Hawthorn Center on Haggerty Road.

Residents called 911 to report that an announcement had been made inside the facility stating that two men armed with assault rifles had entered the building.

Officers from Northville Township, Northville, and Livonia, as well as Michigan State Police troopers, responded to the psychiatric hospital and learned that the message had been part of an unannounced drill.

The drill was being conducted by the facility to practice intruder response protocols, police said.

There was no active shooter at the facility, and nobody was in danger at any time, according to authorities.

The case was turned over to Michigan State Police.