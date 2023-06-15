Sources say Grosse Pointe Woods police missed suspected drug evidence in deaths of 3 people

Three young friends' deaths have raised troubling questions in Grosse Pointe Woods. It's believed the three overdosed on deadly drugs. Now there are concerns over what evidence the police did or did not collect.

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Sources told Local 4 that Grosse Pointe Woods police missed suspected drug evidence when responding to two homes where three people had died.

Someone called police when they discovered a young woman dead at a home on the night of June 10. The same caller directed police to a second home, just blocks away, where they found a young man and young woman also dead.

“Caller is still on the phone reporting both addresses, possible overdoses,” the dispatcher said.

Sources told Local 4 that they believe cocaine laced with fentanyl could be the cause of the deaths. Police were warned by the caller about fentanyl in the home and told police about possible drug use.

Sources also told Local 4 that Grosse Pointe Woods officers missed white powder that was present at one of the homes. The DEA told Local 4 that they want to know about suspected overdoses and examine the drugs so they can trace them.

One of the people who died worked at Saucy’s Pizza on Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods, another was a former employee, and the third was in the same friend group. The two women who were found dead were reportedly sisters, and the man was one of their friends.

An official cause of death has not been released, but fentanyl is suspected. In May, two other people with ties to this friend group reportedly died of overdoses. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that the DEA says is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Grosse Pointe Woods director of public safety John Kosanke did not respond to Local 4′s request for comment.

On Thursday, the Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety issued the following warning: “Nationally as well as locally, illicit drug overdoses and deaths have increased and continue to rise. Individuals that use these drugs, prescription drugs or over-the-counter drugs for purposes other than what is intended can seek help by contacting the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).”

Saucy’s Pizza published a Facebook post apologizing for an earlier post. They clarified that only one person worked for the pizza shop, one was a former employee, and the other was not an employee but was in the friend group.

Facebook post from Saucy’s Pizza shared on June 15, 2023:

“We sincerely apologize to the families affected by the social media posts we made. The wording and timing of the posts lacked proper consideration. We had no intention of spreading any misinformation. We actually deleted the post shortly after posting it, but unfortunately it was too little too late and shared by others. The media then misconstrued the shared post and spread it even more which unfortunately caused further pain.

“The coworker/friend that wrote the original post was absolutely heartbroken and included an inside joke between themselves and a couple of the lost loved ones and Saucy’s crew. Which obviously in hindsight was not the right time or place.

“We thought with our hearts before our heads. We meant no disrespect to their beautiful families.

“We lost three friends that were all like family and very important to us. One was a current employee, one was a former employee, and one did not work with us. They were all young, bright, joyous and amazing people. Selfless and full of energy! We are truly grateful to have had them in our lives.

“Thank you to the people in this community that support and show love in times like this. You are greatly appreciated.

“We ask that you join us and please respect the privacy of their families. Pray for them, spread love and positivity.”

---> Can you overdose just by touching fentanyl? Many health experts say ‘no’

Signs of an opioid overdose

According to the CDC, the following are signs of an opioid overdose:

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold and/or clammy skin

Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)

If you believe someone is experiencing an overdose, you should call 911 immediately and administer naloxone if it’s available. Try to keep them awake and breathing, move them to their side to prevent choking and stay with them until help arrives.

Michigan passed a Good Samaritan law in 2016. It prevents drug possession charges against those who seek medical assistance for an overdose in certain circumstances.

--> Substance use disorder resource guide: How to find treatment, harm reduction services in Michigan

How to get free naloxone in Michigan

Naloxone, also known by brand names Narcan and Evzio, is a life-saving medication that is used to reverse the effect of an opioid overdose.

In 2016, Michigan passed a law that allows pharmacists to dispense naloxone without an individual prescription and without identifying the patient. Family, friends or others can get naloxone to use in an emergency.

NEXT Distro and Grand Rapids Red Project work together to get naloxone to people who use drugs and their family members. Click here to find resources near you or to get free naloxone mailed to you.

Michigan has shared the list of pharmacies approved to dispense naloxone, you can view that list online right here.

--> Metro Detroit mother on mission to raise awareness about dangers of fentanyl after death of son

Testing drugs for fentanyl

It is nearly impossible to tell if drugs have been laced with fentanyl unless you test them with fentanyl test strips, according to the CDC.

The test strips were originally intended for urine drug tests, but they’re being used off-label to help reduce the harm that the drugs can cause.

Test strips are cheap and can provide results within five minutes. The CDC said to remain cautious even with a negative test, because test strips might not detect more potent fentanyl-like drugs, such as carfentanil. Test strips can also show false positives or false negatives.

Fentanyl has been found in heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, counterfeit pills and other street drugs.

Learn more from these resources: