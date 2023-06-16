27-year-old Cadillac man arrested for possession of methamphetamine, resisting, obstructing police

A 27-year-old man from Cadillac has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine, resisting and obstructing police in Wexford County.

The incident occurred Wednesday (June 14) when Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post and deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office were asked to accompany Child Protection Services (CPS) with a court-ordered removal of a child from a residence in Manton.

Troopers knocked and announced themselves at the front door, indicating they had a court order to remove the child.

Officials recognized Caleb Lynn Sapp, 27, who answered the door. Officials explained that they had a court order to remove the child, but Sapp attempted to close the door.

Troopers were able to make their way inside the residence as the 27-year-old attempted to block their entrance into the home.

During the struggle, Sapp reached inside his pocket, but Troopers removed his hand and placed him in handcuffs.

When Troopers entered the home, they found a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine on the floor where Sapp had been resisting.

Sapp was arrested and sent to the Wexford County Jail; the child was turned over to CPS.

The 27-year-old was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, one count of resisting and obstructing police, and habitual offender second offense notice.

Sapp was given a $50,000 cash surety bond.

His next scheduled court appearance is on June 27 at 2 p.m.