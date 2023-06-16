Glass pipe with meth residue found on Michigan man driving stolen minivan, police say

CADILLAC, Mich. – A glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue was found on a Michigan man who was arrested for driving a stolen minivan, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers pulled over a 2011 Toyota Sienna at 2:13 a.m. June 8 on Mitchell Street near Boon Road in Cadillac.

Police said Jonathan Adam Garn, 47, of Manton, was driving the minivan, which had been reported stolen out of Osceola County.

Garn was arrested and searched. Officials said he had a glass pipe containing meth residue in his possession.

Garn was taken to the Wexford County Jail. The minivan was towed.

Two other people inside the minivan were taken into custody, but they were later released.

Garn was arraigned at 84th District Court in Wexford County on charges of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine -- second or subsequent offense, and habitual third offense notice.

Bond was set at $25,000, cash/surety.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 27.