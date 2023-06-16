‘Reckless’ motorcyclist gives Shelby Township officer middle finger before speeding away

Aidan Anthony Pizzo is accused of fleeing Shelby Township police on June 12, 2023.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A motorcyclist who drivers have been complaining about for weeks gave a Shelby Township officer the middle finger before speeding away, police said.

Over the last several weeks, Shelby Township police have received multiple complaints about a reckless motorcyclist in the area of Van Dyke Avenue between 21 Mile and 23 Mile roads.

An officer said he saw Aidan Anthony Pizzo, 19, of Macomb Township, driving the motorcycle around 6:20 p.m. Monday, June 12, on 23 Mile Road near Van Dyke Avenue. The motorcycle had no license plate.

When the officer tried to pull him over, Pizzo sped off, according to authorities. At one point during the pursuit, Pizzo turned around and pointed his middle finger at the officer before fleeing at a high speed, officials said.

The officer stopped following the motorcycle for safety reasons.

Pizzo was identified as the driver, and an investigator saw him pull into his home a short time later. He parked the motorcycle in a shed.

Police took Pizzo into custody, and the motorcycle was impounded.

Aidan Anthony Pizzo (Shelby Township Police Department)

“These reckless acts will not be tolerated,” Shelby Township police Chief Robert Shelide said. “Driving is a privilege, and not a right.”

Pizzo was arraigned at 41-A District Court on charges of fourth-degree fleeing a police officer, reckless driving, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Bond was set at $10,000, cash/surety, or 10%.

Here’s video of the exchange between Pizzo and the officer: